Adoption Spotlight: Emily
Originally Published: July 14, 2021 7:42 p.m.
A bright and creative girl, Emily loves to express herself through contemporary dance, art and makeup. She is loyal, caring and highly intelligent — she has her sights set on Barrett, The Honors College at ASU. Emily loves to listen to music, dance and take walks outdoors to clear her mind. Get to know Emily and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
