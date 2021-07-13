Yavapai County urges residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

With 138 COVID-19 cases reported in Yavapai County since Friday, July 9, the county leadership is very concerned for the welfare of its citizens. Community mitigation measures have been relaxed, but the virus is still prevalent in our communities.

Leslie Horton, director of Yavapai County Community Health Services, says, “Many people would like to believe that COVID-19 is behind us, however it is still very much here, and its spread has created a substantial increase in illness, as well as hospitalizations, this week. If you have not yet been vaccinated, please consider doing so today. We still need to do our best to protect those most vulnerable in our communities, and to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19."

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, Yavapai County stands at 35.1% fully vaccinated, and 43.8% having at least one dose with substantial community transmission, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. People who are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated are at risk.

With the Delta strain of the virus now circulating in Arizona, the symptoms are a little different than the original strain. It may seem like a very bad cold – and it is very contagious. The concern is that these symptoms could be brushed off as just a cold. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and take care of yourself, and stay in touch with your doctor.

Arizona on Tuesday reported 345 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths but officials said some additional cases weren't included because of a problem with electronic reporting of data.

The Department of Health Services said the problem ""likely will result in a higher number of new cases" in Wednesday's update on the state coronavirus dashboard.

The additional figures reported Tuesday increased Arizona's pandemic totals to to 901,906 cases and 18,055 deaths.

The 345 additional cases reported by the state are well below Arizona recent seven-day rolling average of new daily cases.

The rolling average of daily new cases increased over past two weeks from 492.7 on June 27 to 650.1 on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Arizona also is seeing an uptick in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, which, since early May generally ranged between 500 and 600.

According to the state's dashboard, there were 643 virus patients occupying hospital beds on Wednesday, the most since 666 on May 6.

Patients who suspect they have symptoms of COVID-19 and plan to go to the doctor's office or urgent care, make sure to call ahead so they can prepare for you. Many local clinics have protocols in place for people with potentially infectious illnesses, and they want to avoid exposing other patients at the facility. The same is true for anyone who does go to the emergency room and is showing COVID-19 symptoms. Make sure to call ahead. You don't want to spread illness to people in the waiting room, and you also don't want to contract any illnesses from them either.

Here is a listing of where to get tested:

https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf

If you are looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19, check out:

YRMC: https://www.yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

Spectrum Healthcare: https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/ - 877-634-7333

Yavapai Community Health Services - 928-771-3122

Community Health Center of Yavapai - 928-583-1000

https://Vaccinefinder.org – with more pharmacy information and availability.

For more information about this event or any of the Yavapai County Community Health Services, contact Terri Farneti at 928-442-5596 or email Terri.Farneti@yavapai.us.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.