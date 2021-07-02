'Scary': Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft
KEITH RIDLER, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 13, 2021 1:39 p.m.
Most Read
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- 72 more dogs, 1 pig rescued from Prescott Heights Drive home
- Thunderstorms ignite Buzzard Fire south of Prescott
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- Update: Tiger Fire now 43% contained
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- ADOT update: Interstate 17 southbound reopens
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- ADOT: Traffic backed up due to crash on 89A
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: