OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Problems with mail and/or package delivery in your Quad Cities neighborhood?
Call, email or tweet U.S. Postal Service for help, Prescott postmaster says

Shown is the Prescott post office. (Jesse Bertel/Courier file photo)

Shown is the Prescott post office. (Jesse Bertel/Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: July 13, 2021 8:13 p.m.

U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employees encourage residents and businesses in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Skull Valley and Kirkland who have experienced delays receiving their mail/packages or who have had those items misplaced to tell the USPS about it immediately.

Earlier this month, the Courier heard from some residents in Williamson Valley north of Prescott who have had difficulty receiving their mail and/or packages — whether they were delayed for an inordinate amount of time or they were delivered to the wrong address.

“We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention,” Prescott Postmaster Brian Wade told the Courier on July 7.

Wade said he encourages customers who have questions and/or concerns about their mail/package delivery service to call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

He added that you may also visit the USPS website at usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of the homepage.

“Every concern will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service,” Wade said.

Another option for getting help with delivery, Wade added, is to log on to the official Twitter account of the USPS, which is managed by social media staffers at USPS headquarters. For customer service, you may send a tweet about your problem to @USPSHelp.

“The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customers’ concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities,” Wade said. “I apologize for any inconveniences.”

photo

The Prescott Valley Auxillary Post Office. (Doug Cook/Courier)

On June 22, Carl Day, a resident of Longview Estates in the Williamson Valley corridor north of Prescott, stated in an email to the Courier that performance of mail and package delivery has declined in his neighborhood since March 1.

Residents in pockets of Williamson Valley say they have gone as far as conducting meet-your-neighbor redeliveries when mail and/or packages were sent to the wrong addresses.

DOES USPS HAVE ENOUGH CARRIERS?

A rural USPS contract carrier in Longview Estates declined to comment about the volume of packages she delivers to the subdivision.

Nevertheless, the question inevitably becomes: Are the USPS’s delays and other problems with delivering mail and packages due to short staffing at the USPS in Prescott?

“We continue to hire in Prescott and throughout Arizona,” Phoenix-based U.S. Postal Service Public Information Officer Rod Spurgeon said late this past week. “We manage our deliveries using a staff mix and hours that may include overtime in order to complete deliveries on a daily basis. An employee’s daily workhour total is dependent on office staffing for the day and volume.”

Spurgeon added that USPS’s current listing of job openings may be found at usps.com/careers. He declined to answer how many carriers are currently contracted by USPS in the Prescott area and whether full-time carriers are offered overtime hours after their regular shifts to continue delivering mail/packages into the night.

Some Prescott area residents say that Informed Delivery, the USPS’s mail/package notification service for which you can register through email, shows you photos of your mail/packages that are en route — but you may not get them when they are scheduled to arrive.

“Informed Delivery is meant to give a snapshot of mail that is scheduled for delivery ‘soon’ and may not necessarily reflect the deliveries for that particular day,” Spurgeon said.

Still other Prescott area residents have questioned the protocol for carriers delivering medicines, ones which require refrigeration to stay cold. Are those meds supposed to be delivered directly to a customer’s door?

“We do not have refrigeration capabilities, and items that require cooling are packaged by the pharmacy for the regional temperature and sent by the appropriate express or priority rate,” Spurgeon added.

photo

A fleet of mail trucks in Prescott. (Jesse Bertel/Courier file)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Postal Service: How to address your mail woes in Prescott
Veteran postal union president from Pennsylvania says mail service has slowed considerably amid pandemic
Wanted in Prescott Valley: A new post office
PV Mayor Palguta pushing for bigger, more centralized post office
Native David Hyslip has spent 47 meaningful years with the postal service in Prescott, and he doesn’t yet plan to retire
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries