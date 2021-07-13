Problems with mail and/or package delivery in your Quad Cities neighborhood?

U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employees encourage residents and businesses in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Skull Valley and Kirkland who have experienced delays receiving their mail/packages or who have had those items misplaced to tell the USPS about it immediately.

Earlier this month, the Courier heard from some residents in Williamson Valley north of Prescott who have had difficulty receiving their mail and/or packages — whether they were delayed for an inordinate amount of time or they were delivered to the wrong address.

“We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention,” Prescott Postmaster Brian Wade told the Courier on July 7.

Wade said he encourages customers who have questions and/or concerns about their mail/package delivery service to call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

He added that you may also visit the USPS website at usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of the homepage.

“Every concern will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service,” Wade said.

Another option for getting help with delivery, Wade added, is to log on to the official Twitter account of the USPS, which is managed by social media staffers at USPS headquarters. For customer service, you may send a tweet about your problem to @USPSHelp.

“The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customers’ concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities,” Wade said. “I apologize for any inconveniences.”

On June 22, Carl Day, a resident of Longview Estates in the Williamson Valley corridor north of Prescott, stated in an email to the Courier that performance of mail and package delivery has declined in his neighborhood since March 1.

Residents in pockets of Williamson Valley say they have gone as far as conducting meet-your-neighbor redeliveries when mail and/or packages were sent to the wrong addresses.

DOES USPS HAVE ENOUGH CARRIERS?

A rural USPS contract carrier in Longview Estates declined to comment about the volume of packages she delivers to the subdivision.

Nevertheless, the question inevitably becomes: Are the USPS’s delays and other problems with delivering mail and packages due to short staffing at the USPS in Prescott?

“We continue to hire in Prescott and throughout Arizona,” Phoenix-based U.S. Postal Service Public Information Officer Rod Spurgeon said late this past week. “We manage our deliveries using a staff mix and hours that may include overtime in order to complete deliveries on a daily basis. An employee’s daily workhour total is dependent on office staffing for the day and volume.”

Spurgeon added that USPS’s current listing of job openings may be found at usps.com/careers. He declined to answer how many carriers are currently contracted by USPS in the Prescott area and whether full-time carriers are offered overtime hours after their regular shifts to continue delivering mail/packages into the night.

Some Prescott area residents say that Informed Delivery, the USPS’s mail/package notification service for which you can register through email, shows you photos of your mail/packages that are en route — but you may not get them when they are scheduled to arrive.

“Informed Delivery is meant to give a snapshot of mail that is scheduled for delivery ‘soon’ and may not necessarily reflect the deliveries for that particular day,” Spurgeon said.

Still other Prescott area residents have questioned the protocol for carriers delivering medicines, ones which require refrigeration to stay cold. Are those meds supposed to be delivered directly to a customer’s door?

“We do not have refrigeration capabilities, and items that require cooling are packaged by the pharmacy for the regional temperature and sent by the appropriate express or priority rate,” Spurgeon added.