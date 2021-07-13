OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Plan for overnight lane restrictions on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley July 15-16

Originally Published: July 13, 2021 2 p.m.

Motorists on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley should expect overnight lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Thursday, July 15, through the morning of Friday, July 16.

The following restrictions will be in place while crews complete pavement repair work:

• Southbound 69 will be narrowed to one lane from near Truwood Drive (milepost 287) to Mendecino Drive (milepost 286).

• The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

In addition, Truwood Drive will be closed at 69 for southbound right-turn access and northbound left-turn access.

• Detour: Truwood Drive traffic will be detoured to Navajo Drive.

The scheduled restrictions may change due to weather conditions affecting the pavement.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Beginning tomorrow, nighttime maintenance will restrict Highway 69 in Prescott Valley
Nighttime maintenance will restrict Highway 69 in Prescott Valley beginning June 10
Nighttime maintenance will restrict Highway 69 in Prescott Valley beginning April 21
Overnight lane restrictions on Highway 69 beginning April 26
Prescott-area drivers should plan for 2-week overnight lane restrictions on Highway 69
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries