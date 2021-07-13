Plan for overnight lane restrictions on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley July 15-16

Motorists on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley should expect overnight lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Thursday, July 15, through the morning of Friday, July 16.

The following restrictions will be in place while crews complete pavement repair work:

• Southbound 69 will be narrowed to one lane from near Truwood Drive (milepost 287) to Mendecino Drive (milepost 286).

• The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

In addition, Truwood Drive will be closed at 69 for southbound right-turn access and northbound left-turn access.

• Detour: Truwood Drive traffic will be detoured to Navajo Drive.

The scheduled restrictions may change due to weather conditions affecting the pavement.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.



Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

