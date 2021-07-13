Pet of the Week: Nora
Originally Published: July 13, 2021 8:05 a.m.
My name is Nora and I am a 9-month-old, female, Mastiff mix. I am very nervous being here in the shelter, but I’m gradually warming up.
I get along well with other dogs and love to play with them. Once I warm up, I can be very loving.
I prefer to relax, as I was the calmest out of my litter mates. I am looking for my new forever home to teach me confidence and basic manners.
If you want to bring me home, call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223 ext.7.
Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
Most Read
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- 72 more dogs, 1 pig rescued from Prescott Heights Drive home
- Thunderstorms ignite Buzzard Fire south of Prescott
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- Update: Tiger Fire now 43% contained
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- ADOT update: Interstate 17 southbound reopens
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- ADOT: Traffic backed up due to crash on 89A
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: