Pet of the Week: Nora

My name is Nora and I am a 9-month-old, female, Mastiff mix. I am very nervous being here in the shelter, but I’m gradually warming up.

I get along well with other dogs and love to play with them. Once I warm up, I can be very loving.

I prefer to relax, as I was the calmest out of my litter mates. I am looking for my new forever home to teach me confidence and basic manners.

If you want to bring me home, call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223 ext.7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.