Daytime lane closures on Highway 89 in Chino Valley set for July 14
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for a daytime lane closure on northbound Highway 89 in Chino Valley while tree removal operations are underway.
The following restrictions will occur from 6 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14:
• Northbound 89 will be narrowed to one lane between Center Street (mileposts 327) and near Road 2 North (milepost 328).
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while tree removal is underway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
