OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22 — Day 14: Police seeks Cottonwood man with 11-year-old voyeurism, harassment charges

John Gregory Lukasik (YCSO)

John Gregory Lukasik (YCSO)

Originally Published: July 13, 2021 8:50 p.m.

For day 14 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program, the Clarkdale police is asking for the public’s help in locating 61-year-old John Gregory Lukasik, according to a news release.

In 2010, Lukasik took sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two separate female victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites. Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims’ consent, and all were posted without consent.

He was also found in possession of marijuana, possessed the equipment for propagating marijuana and possessed a firearm in the commission of a felony. In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the victims.

Lukasik is described as a white male, 6-feet-4, 210 pounds and bald. His last known address was in Cottonwood on South 18th Street.

Lukasik has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond for nine counts of voyeurism, harassment, two counts of possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you provide information that leads to the arrest of Lukasik, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Catch 22 — Day 14: Man wanted on multiple charges, including voyeurism, marijuana possession
Catch 22 — Day 14: Cottonwood man wanted for voyeurism, harassment
Catch 22 — Day 15: Police are asking for help in locating man charged with sexually explicit activities
Catch 22- Day 12: Man sought for taking, posting sex photos, other charges
Catch 22: Day 3 - $500 reward offered in gun, drug case
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries