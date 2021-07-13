Catch 22 — Day 14: Police seeks Cottonwood man with 11-year-old voyeurism, harassment charges
For day 14 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program, the Clarkdale police is asking for the public’s help in locating 61-year-old John Gregory Lukasik, according to a news release.
In 2010, Lukasik took sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two separate female victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites. Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims’ consent, and all were posted without consent.
He was also found in possession of marijuana, possessed the equipment for propagating marijuana and possessed a firearm in the commission of a felony. In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the victims.
Lukasik is described as a white male, 6-feet-4, 210 pounds and bald. His last known address was in Cottonwood on South 18th Street.
Lukasik has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond for nine counts of voyeurism, harassment, two counts of possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you provide information that leads to the arrest of Lukasik, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
