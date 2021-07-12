OFFERS
Thunderstorms ignite Buzzard Fire south of Prescott

The Buzzard Fire is burning five miles south of Ponderosa Park in the Hassayampa drainage. Prescott National Forest/Courtesy



Originally Published: July 12, 2021 1:27 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Passing thunderstorms Sunday evening, July 11, ignited a wildfire five miles south of Ponderosa Park in the Hassayampa drainage; east of Wilhoit, according to the Prescott National Forest. The Buzzard Fire is approximately 100 acres. There are three Type 1 crews, one Type 2 IA crew, three engines and two helicopters currently assigned to the fires. Firefighters are focusing on slowing forward progression of the fire as quickly and safely as possible. There are no values at risk in the immediate fire area.

Several roads in the fire area are closed for public and firefighter safety; Forest Road (FR) 72, FR71, FR701, FR 73, FR53, FR166, FR97B, FR52B and FR81.

Infomation provided by the Prescott National Forest. For more information on the Prescott National Forest, check out the Prescott NF website and following them on Facebook and Twitter.

