OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Portions of trails on Mingus Mountain to be closed due to thinning operations

Map of impacted trails on Minugs Mountain (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Map of impacted trails on Minugs Mountain (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 12, 2021 6:56 p.m.

A contractor has begun using heavy equipment to thin trees on 284 acres of Prescott National Forest land on Mingus Mountain, which is prompting closures on portions of some of the adjacent trails.

The Butterfly Stewardship Project is located east of Highway 89A, along Forest Road 104. Thinning operations are dependent on weather and soil conditions, but visitors can expect equipment to be in the area for the next one to two months, according to a news release.

The contractors are working in the area adjacent to Forest Road 104 and the Mingus Mountain hang glider launch. As the contractor moves through the area, portions of Forest Road 104 and 104D, as well as portions of Trail 105, 536, 537 and 538 will be closed to maintain public safety. In addition, the Mingus Mountain Hang Glider Launch, Trail 105 Trailhead and Playground Picnic Area located off of Forest Road 104, will be closed during a portion of this time.

Numerous signs will be posted to make trail users aware of thinning operations, the status of trail closures as well as alternate routes. Measures will be taken to protect the surface of trails and impacts will be remedied by the contractor and the Forest Service as needed. In addition, there will be increased truck traffic along Highway 89A.

Prescott National Forest personnel will also ensure that agency approved events and partner activities will experience only minimal interruptions. Until mechanical operations are concluded, forest managers recommend that visitors take advantage of recreational opportunities on the west side of 89A, Copper Basin Road, Spence Basin, Granite Basin Recreation Area or the Lynx Lake Recreation area.

The intent of the project is to improve the health and resiliency of fire-adapted ecosystems while reducing the risk of bark beetle outbreaks, which are heavily impacting the forest, the news release stated.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott, and following the agency on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Trail closures due to thinning operations along Highway 89A on Mingus Mountain
Trail closures scheduled due to thinning operations along Copper Basin Road
Trail closures due to thinning operations along Copper Basin Road
Upcoming Prescott trail closures due to thinning operations along Copper Basin Road
Thinning operations near White Spar Campground
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries