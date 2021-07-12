Lane restrictions planned on Highway 69 at Robert Road, Navajo Drive intersections

Motorists should plan for daytime lane restrictions on Highway 69 at the Robert Road and Navajo Drive intersections in Prescott Valley July 13 and 14, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

Drivers should expect short delays, use caution and allow extra travel time on these days, the news release stated.

The following restrictions will occur from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 14:

North- and southbound Highway 69 will be narrowed to alternating lane restrictions for north- and southbound traffic, with restricted left- and right-turn movements at the Robert Road and Navajo Drive intersections (mileposts 287-288).

Short delays of five to 10 minutes will occur.

The restrictions are needed for ADOT crews to install retro-reflective backplates on the traffic signals as part of a Traffic Systems Management study. Reflective backplates added to a traffic signal improve the visibility of the illuminated face of the signal by introducing a controlled-contrast background.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while signal tape installations are underway.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.