Catch 22 — Day 13: Rock Point man convicted of drug possession, sale wanted after violating probation

For Day 13 of Catch 22, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Johanson Amos Coggeshall, who was convicted of possession and sale of drugs in 2020 and has recently violated his probation, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

On Jan. 3, 2020, a YCSO deputy stopped the vehicle Coggeshall was driving for an equipment violation.

During the stop, deputies developed probable cause that the vehicle contained illegal drugs.

Following a search of the vehicle, multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found to include methamphetamine pipes, scales, and empty bindle baggies. Also found inside the vehicle was over a pound and a half of methamphetamine, and two firearms.

Coggeshall was charged with and convicted of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later placed on probation and has since violated that probation

He is now wanted on a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant with a $25,000 bond. Coggeshall is described as a 31-year-old Native American male, 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm. His last known address was in Rock Point, Arizona.

If anyone provides information leading to the arrest of Day 13 of Catch 22, they could earn a reward of up to $500. To earn a reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.