Candidates sought for PUSD Governing Board vacancy; ‘public opinion baths’ slated

For anyone interested in playing a role in the education of students in the Prescott Unified School District, you might want to mark your calendars for a few important dates.

Yavapai County Superintendent Tim Carter is seeking candidates to fill a Governing Board vacancy as of Aug. 1. Nine-year member and board vice president, John Mackin, has resigned due to a move to Waco, Texas.

By July 22, anyone who lives in the district, 18 or older and is not employed by the district, or has a spouse who is employed, is allowed to submit a resume and letter of intent and recommendations to Carter for consideration. On July 23, Carter will announce the qualified candidates, and then will conduct interviews at the Prescott Unified district offices at Washington School on Monday and Tuesday, July 26-27.

On July 28-29, between 8 and 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., Carter invites anyone who wishes to meet with him about the candidates to do so. These will be on a first come, first serve basis in 10-minute increments.

“They can tell me the traits they are looking for in a Governing Board candidates, or they can name names, and say here is who I want or who I don’t want and why,” Carter said.

“Abraham Lincoln called meetings like this ‘public opinion baths,’” said Carter a former American government teacher and Prescott High School principal. “It served him well, and it certainly provides me with a great deal of thought and information.”

Carter expects to them consider all of what he has gleaned to make a final selection by July 30.

For more information, contact Carter at 928-442-5146.