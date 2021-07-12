Adoption Spotlight: Debbie
Originally Published: July 12, 2021 6:57 p.m.
Meet Debbie, a thoughtful, happy and intelligent girl who likes doing puzzles and completing word searches.
She is also very creative and enjoys different types of arts and crafts. She likes to be around pets — especially dogs and horses.
Get to know Debbie and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
