Adoption Spotlight: Angel and Juan
Originally Published: July 12, 2021 6:29 p.m.
Angel and Juan are two adorable, fun-loving and polite brothers who love football, basketball, Legos, action movies, bike riding, Pokémon and Minecraft.
Angel is a total ASU fan while Juan is all about OSU. Both brothers dream of playing college football and spending time with their forever family.
Get to know Angel, Juan and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- 72 more dogs, 1 pig rescued from Prescott Heights Drive home
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- Update: Tiger Fire now 43% contained
- ADOT update: Interstate 17 southbound reopens
- ADOT: Traffic backed up due to crash on 89A
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
- ADOT: Traffic backed up due to crash on 89A
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: