Muncy hits 3-run walk-off HR, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 7-4
MLB
BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: July 11, 2021 8:25 p.m.
Most Read
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Auto theft with shots fired in Prescott Valley; police seeking 2 men
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- 72 more dogs, 1 pig rescued from Prescott Heights Drive home
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- Need2Know: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opens to flock of customers June 30; Colt Grill reportedly expanding in downtown Prescott; Shepherd Express gas station on South Montezuma remains operational
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- ADOT: Traffic backed up due to crash on 89A
- Need2Know: New Amazon delivery station slated for former Leidos-Lockheed Martin building; Church’s Chicken restaurant planned for south side of Navajo Drive, Highway 69; AZ MediQuip to open July 20
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Criminal damage suspect at large; Prescott Valley Police seeks info
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
- ADOT: Traffic backed up due to crash on 89A
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
- Prescott man dies in minor two-vehicle collision
- Prescott Valley man faces felony charges after shooting own leg inside Prescott restaurant
- Rafael Fire explodes to 20,000 acres in Yavapai County; YCSO gives Paulden ‘set’ evacuation status for Silent Fire
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: