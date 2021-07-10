Obituary: Shawna Lynn (Smallsreed) Loomis
Shawna Lynn (Smallsreed) Loomis, 47, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2021.
Shawna was born April 15, 1974 in Hampton, Virginia, the daughter of Lee and Cheryl Smallsreed. Before her first birthday, she relocated to Phoenix, Arizona. Shawna graduated Class of 1992 from Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek. She graduated from Pueblo College in Colorado with an LPN Degree. She enjoyed camping, gardening and the Pacific beach. Shawna loved her two dogs, Maggie Mae and Sophie. She had many friends in Scottsdale, Cave Creek, and Durango, Colorado.
Shawna was outgoing and vivacious. We will remember her beautiful smile, hazel eyes and caring personality. She will be deeply missed. When you think of Shawna, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember life is fragile and short. Shawna was preceded in death by her brother, Christian (2015). She leaves behind her parents, Lee and Cheryl; her brother, Scott (wife Megan), aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private burial was held on July 9, 2021 in Prescott. A memorial service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the ASPCA.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Shawna’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
