Obituary: Robert Alexander 'Bob' Holmes

Robert Alexander “Bob” Holmes, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died July 3, 2021 at his home in Prescott, Arizona. He is now in heaven with Anamarye, the love of his life and wife of 64 years. He was born in Maywood, Illinois, on May 24, 1923, to Hertha (Schallau) and Hugh Holmes. He proudly and honorably served in the United States Marine Corp in World War II.

Bob married Anamarye Greene on Aug. 23, 1947 and was the father of Janet, Robert (Janet), John (Irene), Mya and James. He was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Bob was a resident of Prescott for 53 years, a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, longtime volunteer and Eucharistic Minister at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, Birthline and Marine Corps League. Bob worked at US Motors until his retirement in 1988.

A family man of great spirit, kindness and generosity throughout his life. We were blessed and honored to have him in our lives.

A Memorial Mass and Inurnment are pending.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Bob’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.