Obituary: Patricia Ann Tharp

Originally Published: July 10, 2021 6:21 p.m.

Patricia Ann Tharp (Patty), 80 years of Dewey, Arizona, passed away July 4, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona, in the home of her loving family. Born to Eugene Henry LeGrand and Betty Elaine Grovey in March 1941 in Decator, Illinois.

Patty, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother was a caring homemaker who enjoyed traveling annually to San Diego, California with her beloved husband.

Survived by her husband, Samuel James Tharp Jr.; her children, Jerry Carle Tharp, Vicki Louise Eden, Tracy Lee Tharp, Samuel James Tharp III, David Spencer Tharp, Stephanie Ann Valle, and Jeanmarie Tharp Moore; and her 19 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; her aunt Mary Francis Bosch; her brothers-in-law, Larry Lee Tharp (Janette) and David Wayne Tharp (Myra); and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Elaine LeGrand; father-in-law, Samuel James Tharp Sr. and mother-in-law Virginia F. Durfee Tharp; her sister, Melinda LeGrand, and daughter, Diane Lynn Westley.

Patty now rests with her maker in Heaven and when our time is up, she will surely be there to greet each and every one of her family and friends. REST IN PEACE dear wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother until we meet again! You are loved and you will be forever missed.

Funeral services to be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 1 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7885 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. A Viewing will be held prior to the Funeral from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Affordable Burial and Cremation LLC. Graveside services will be held July 14, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona, for family only.

Information was provided by the family.

