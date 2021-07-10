Obituary: Lawrence (Larry) Michael Martin
Lawrence (Larry) Michael Martin, age 80, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Marley House, Good Samaritan Hospice, in Prescott, after a three-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born June 28, 1940 in Akron, Ohio, to Frank and Catherine Martin.
He graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Larry spent his career working in the field of television technology as a broadcaster, system designer and builder and in research and development.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Martin. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Winnie; brothers, Frank Martin Jr. and Br. David Martin, C.S.C. and sister, Mary Ann Goncy.
Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
