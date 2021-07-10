OFFERS
Obituary: Joan Edna Walker

Joan Edna Walker

Joan Edna Walker

Originally Published: July 10, 2021 6:18 p.m.

Joan Edna Walker was born Nov. 6, 1938 to Adolph F. Mueller and Edna B. Mueller. She married Wesley W. Walker on June 23, 1957 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Scribner, Nebraska. She was called to Glory on June 28, 2021, surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren.

She grew up on a farm in Scribner, Nebraska. She graduated from Scribner High School in 1955. She then attended Norfolk Beauty School for one year and worked at Frank’s Beauty Shop in Norfolk, Neb. When she and Wes married, they moved to Hanover, Ill. There she opened her own beauty salon and had it for 18 years, closing her business in 1975 to move to Susanville, California, as her husband, Wes, was transferred with his job. At that time, she went to work for JC Penney. She worked for them for 22 years. She received many awards throughout her career with JC Penney. She started her career with them in Susanville, then on to El Paso, Texas, and retiring from the store here in Prescott, Arizona, in the Accounting Department.

Joan was very active with the Girl Scouts as a Leader for many years, along with her daughters in Illinois. And throughout many of her years of Christian life, she held many offices and positions of leadership in the Lutheran Church and held various office positions in the LWML Women’s group. She taught Sunday School for many years and organized many summer Vacation Bible Schools and Christmas programs for children. Joan served on the Stewardship programs, the Alter Guild, and until recent years, setting up, with the help of her husband, on Saturdays, for coffee hours and food for Sunday mornings, each week. Joan always enjoyed doing work for the Lord and was grateful to be helping others with baking and preparing meals for the Light the Night annual Cancer Walk for Leukemia and Lymphomas Society. For many years, she served as Public Relations Chairperson for the NARFE Chapter #2106 in Prescott Valley.

Joan is survived by her husband, Wes; three daughters, Peggy (Dave) Sell, Patty (Moses) Ayala and Jeanne (Ken) Begin; three grandchildren, Darcy, Diane and Nickolas and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Luther; two brothers; two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Memorial donations may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314, in memory of Joan Walker.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

