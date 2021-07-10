OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Charles Edward Main

Charles Edward Main

Charles Edward Main

Originally Published: July 10, 2021 6:44 p.m.

Charles Main, resident of Prescott and San Diego native, passed away at YRMC on May 30, 2021, at age 72. Kathryn, RDH was at his bedside for 18 days in ICU. He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Miles and his father, Royal C. Main, who was born on May 30. He is survived by brothers, Lawrence and Bryan Main.

Charles received a BA in Political Science from the University of Nevada and an MBA in International Business from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. He also studied German and History at the University of Vienna, Austria, and attended Western State University College of Law, San Diego.

Charles was co-founder of Irwin-Jordan Ltd. in London, England. The full-service marketing and advertising agency boasted a range of well known clients such as Doc Martens, which became the largest footwear manufacturer in Britain. Charles also led the account team for H.R.H. Prince of Wales, (Prince Charles) working with the Prince’s Trust promoting young entrepreneurs. Most recently, Charles was a professor at NAU. He taught International Business and incorporated “Lead from the Heart,” written by Mark Crowley into his classroom of students. Voted “Teacher of the Year” and nominated numerous times was evidence of Charles compassion for the working student who strived to better himself through higher education. Prior to this, Charles served in the USAF in the Intelligence Field, earning a diploma from the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California. He spoke five languages and would amuse Kathryn when he started a conversation with a stranger in their native tongue. He was a natural athlete who enjoyed surfing in California and Hawaii. As well as equestrian riding in the English countryside with his Weimaraner, CLEO by his side, or western riding on various vacations with Kathryn.

Charles cherished his friendships, old and new. Until We Meet Again Graveside service will be at Prescott National Cemetery on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary Notice: Charles Edward Main
Obituary: Elton "Beetle" Bailey
Obituary: James Joseph Fiorenza
Obituary: Thomas M. Konzem
Obituary: James Edward Fitzgerald

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries