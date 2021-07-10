Obituary: Charles Edward Main

Charles Main, resident of Prescott and San Diego native, passed away at YRMC on May 30, 2021, at age 72. Kathryn, RDH was at his bedside for 18 days in ICU. He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Miles and his father, Royal C. Main, who was born on May 30. He is survived by brothers, Lawrence and Bryan Main.

Charles received a BA in Political Science from the University of Nevada and an MBA in International Business from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. He also studied German and History at the University of Vienna, Austria, and attended Western State University College of Law, San Diego.

Charles was co-founder of Irwin-Jordan Ltd. in London, England. The full-service marketing and advertising agency boasted a range of well known clients such as Doc Martens, which became the largest footwear manufacturer in Britain. Charles also led the account team for H.R.H. Prince of Wales, (Prince Charles) working with the Prince’s Trust promoting young entrepreneurs. Most recently, Charles was a professor at NAU. He taught International Business and incorporated “Lead from the Heart,” written by Mark Crowley into his classroom of students. Voted “Teacher of the Year” and nominated numerous times was evidence of Charles compassion for the working student who strived to better himself through higher education. Prior to this, Charles served in the USAF in the Intelligence Field, earning a diploma from the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California. He spoke five languages and would amuse Kathryn when he started a conversation with a stranger in their native tongue. He was a natural athlete who enjoyed surfing in California and Hawaii. As well as equestrian riding in the English countryside with his Weimaraner, CLEO by his side, or western riding on various vacations with Kathryn.

Charles cherished his friendships, old and new. Until We Meet Again Graveside service will be at Prescott National Cemetery on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Information was provided by the family.