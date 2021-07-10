Obituary: Byron Craig Williams

Byron Craig Williams, a native son of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home in New Jersey, with his beloved wife, Beth, by his side on July 2, 2021. Cause of death was due to renal cell carcinoma, which he had fought bravely for a year.



Byron, 69, was born the youngest of three children to A.C. and Glendell Williams on May 11, 1952, in Tucson, Arizona. The family moved to Prescott when he was just 4 years old, where Byron grew up loving his hometown, schools and cherished friends. He graduated from Prescott High School in 1970, and entered the Navy in 1971, which he turned into a 30-year career. He served as a Submariner, on both diesel and nuclear subs, visiting many foreign places, and served on ship during Desert Storm in the Gulf of Dubai.



Byron enjoyed the Navy working environments and made many life-long friends as a result. His favorite port was in San Diego where he and his wife, Jann, raised their three sons. He retired as Lt. Commander from the USS Mobile Bay in San Diego in 2001. Byron last worked as a government employee for Navy Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), in the Program Executive Office Aircraft Carriers (PEO Carriers) division in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Byron loved to golf. In fact, his dad, A.C., named him after golfing legend Byron Nelson. He took his golf clubs all over the world, playing in some strange and exotic places, including deserts and jungles, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Byron also loved music and playing the guitar. In retirement, he was a model railroader fan and also enjoyed the horse races.

He had wonderful memories of growing up in Prescott, always saying “how lucky” he was to have that experience.

Survivors are his devoted wife, Beth Williams of West Berlin, New Jersey; sisters, Linda (Murray) Cates and Vicki (Larry) Walker, both of Prescott; sons, Nathan, Luke (Angel) and Tyler Williams; grandsons, Owen and Liam Williams, all of San Diego; niece, Robyn (Brian) Jacobson; nephews, Glenn (Nilda) Cates and Todd (Hannah) and Aaron Mastriani. Also, he leaves many treasured cousins, family and friends who were part of his exceptional life.

Service will be held on July 17, 2021 at the Bradley Funeral Home in Marlton, New Jersey. Donations may be made in Byron’s memory to either the American Cancer Society, cancer.org, or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, samaritannj.org.

Information was provided by the family.