Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Light smoke possible coming off Tiger Fire; Black Canyon City evacuation status lifted

Smoke coming off the Tiger Fire near Crown King was visible Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, to the east and southeast of the Prescott area. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

Smoke coming off the Tiger Fire near Crown King was visible Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, to the east and southeast of the Prescott area. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

Originally Published: July 10, 2021 9:41 a.m.

Updated as of Saturday, July 10, 2021 9:56 AM

On Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11, the Tiger Fire incident command and Prescott National Forest are expecting similar smoke dispersion as the weather pattern remains relatively unchanged.

Smoke during the days is forecast to rise and fan out from northeast through southeast, according to a news release. Light to very brief moderate smoke impacts are possible for areas in/around Black Canyon City, Cordes Lakes, Mayer, and locations in the southeast portion of the Verde Valley.

Smoke that lifts higher into the atmosphere is forecast to move back toward the south/southwest over the Phoenix area and Valley. Smoke over Phoenix is forecast to remain well elevated off the ground.

The Tiger Fire is burning 11 miles east of Crown King, southeast of the Prescott area. It has burned 16,113 acres and is 29% contained.

Overnight, smoke may drain into Lake Pleasant, Black Canyon City, and Corde Lakes; however, impacts are forecast to be light.

It should also be noted; there is a continued chance of thunderstorms each afternoon/evening, resulting in strong gusty winds that could push smoke in any direction, resulting in brief periods of moderate smoke impacts for locations near the fire.

Note, no matter what the forecast indicates, if you feel like you are having health effects from smoke exposure, take extra care to stay inside or safely get to an area with better air quality.

Contact your healthcare provider with specific concerns.

For additional information, call 928-925-1111 or visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7595/.

For Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Portable Smoke Monitors, visit https://www.phoenixvis.net/PPMmain.aspx.

Tiger Fire Update

The Tiger Fire has burned 16,113 acres and is 29% contained, as of Saturday morning.

The lightning-caused fire, which started June 30, is 11 miles east of Crown King and has 361 personnel working it.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Facebook Live with the IC and Operations Sunday, July 11, at 8 p.m. Prescott National Forest Facebook Page.

With the community of Crown King in a “Set” status, the town remains closed to the public. Only residents are allowed in and out.

FIRE CLOSURES

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Prescott National Forest have closed County Road 177 and national forest lands generally south of County Road 177 from Mayer west to Palace Station, except for Crown King residents with identification. For detailed information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7595/.

After a thunderstorm Thursday night and its associated higher humidity, the fire was less active Friday until late afternoon when fuels dried.

Firefighters in Horsethief Basin identified one portion of a fire line that may be fired to widen the barrier as a contingency to future fire movement but wet conditions from Thursday night’s thunderstorm delayed that action.

Other crews continued to prepare the Crown King Road (County Road 59) and Black Canyon Road (FS 101) for possible contingency firing operations. At Crown King, sprinkler and water line preparations remained and fire managers used a bulldozer and a hand crew to improve fire barriers constructed during previous year’s fires.

On Saturday, firefighters again will work on structure protection operations to protect Crown King. In Horsethief Basin, crews are monitoring previous burnouts, providing point protection tactics as needed to protect structures and improvements, and waiting for an opportunity to fire a remaining contingency line. Other resources are monitoring the fire south of Cleator and poised to initially attack new lightning fires should they ignite from forecast thunderstorms.

WEATHER

Forecasts call for hot weather with a chance of thunderstorms and accompanying gusty outflow winds Saturday afternoon.

EVACUATIONS

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office on Friday rescinded the Black Canyon City ”Ready” evacuation designation. Crown King and the Lorena Gulch Cabins remain in “SET,” and Horsethief Basin remains in “GO” status, in accordance with Arizona’s Ready-Set-Go Program; https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go.

FOREST CLOSURES

Arizona’s publicly managed lands are in widely different levels of closure/restrictions. Those planning to visit Arizona’s outdoors should consult appropriate land management agency websites immediately prior to planning a trip to determine current restrictions and emergency fire area closures. Visit https://wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions for current restrictions.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

