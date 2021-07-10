Arizona reports 807 virus cases, passing 900,000 milestone

Arizona on Saturday, July 10, reported 807 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state passed the pandemic milestone of 900,000 virus cases.

The additional cases and 20 more deaths reported Saturday increased the state's totals to 900,636 cases and 18,029 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services coronavirus dashboard.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona has the 12th-highest number of cases among U.S. states and the sixth-highest rate of cases by population.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 505 new cases on June 24 to 565.1 on Thursday.

The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 11.6 to 8.2 during the same period.

The state's coronavirus dashboard reported that COVID-19-related hospitalizations remained in a range between 500 and 600, with 550 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

The ADHS website reports that Yavapai County added 40 positive COVID cases and one death on Saturday.

The county's running total, since the beginning of the pandemic, stands at 19,799 cases and 531 deaths.

For more information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs.