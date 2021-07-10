ADOT: Interstate 17 southbound closed at Sunset Point

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at the Sunset Point Rest Area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, as of Saturday, July 10, at about 4 p.m.

The closure is because of a crash at milepost 250.

Motorists are advised to expect major delays, seek an alternate route or delay travel.

There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes, ADOT stated. The northbound lanes are backed up for several miles due to an unrelated brush fire.

Information provided by ADOT.