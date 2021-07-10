ADOT: Interstate 17 southbound closed at Sunset Point
The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at the Sunset Point Rest Area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, as of Saturday, July 10, at about 4 p.m.
The closure is because of a crash at milepost 250.
Motorists are advised to expect major delays, seek an alternate route or delay travel.
There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes, ADOT stated. The northbound lanes are backed up for several miles due to an unrelated brush fire.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.
When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, its free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
Information provided by ADOT.
