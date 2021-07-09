Yavapai County, state experience Fourth of July bump in COVID-19 cases

Yavapai County reported 94 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, July 7, for an average of 23 cases per day. There were 36 cases reported overnight Thursday — 32 of them in the Quad Cities.

The county has tested 124,650 residents for COVID-19 with 19,719 positive cases and 529 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports six COVID-19 patients, VVMC reports three, and the Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients, as of Friday.

COVID-19 seems to have no impact on some people, but is seriously debilitating or fatal for others — and infected people without symptoms can spread the virus. The COVID-19 Delta variant appears to have different symptoms than the initial virus, the YCCHS reported. Shortness of breath and other lung issues remain the most worrisome symptoms, but upper respiratory issues — congestion, runny nose and headache seem to be more prevalent.

It may seem like a very bad cold — and it is very contagious. This could be a concern as the illness could be brushed off as just a cold. Respiratory droplets emitted from coughs and sneezes can infect other, more vulnerable, people. And cases that start off mild can worsen and become more serious.

STATEWIDE

Arizona on Friday, July 9, reported 921 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily increase in two months, as the coronavirus continued to spread among unvaccinated people.

The additional cases, along with six additional COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, increased the state's pandemic totals to 899,829 cases and 18,009 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The daily case report was the largest since Arizona reported 939 on May 8, and cases have ticked upward over the past month.

Unusually large daily case reports often occur after holiday weekends slow data collection or after public health officials clear data backlogs that occur for various reasons.

However, Friday's case bulge didn't reflect any delayed reporting of any significance and came during “an uptick of cases of late," ADHS spokesman Steve Elliott stated in an email. “Cases being reported now are almost entirely among those who aren’t vaccinated."

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona's seven-day rolling daily case average rose over the past two weeks from 473.1 on June 23 to 508.7 on Wednesday. The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 9.4 to 10.8 during the same period.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600, with 535 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Thursday.

Testing is available around the state if you are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or believe you’ve been exposed. Here is a listing of places to get tested: https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

We all want to continue to experience the benefits of reduced community spread — seeing loved ones, visiting local businesses, enjoying summer and safely getting kids back to school this fall. If you are looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19, check out:

• YRMC: https://www.yrmc.org/support-and-community/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

• Spectrum Healthcare: https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/ - 877-634-7333

• Yavapai Community Health Services - 928-771-3122

• Community Health Center of Yavapai - 928-583-1000

WHAT ABOUT BOOSTERS?

According to Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, “Current data suggest COVID-19 booster shots are not needed for those fully vaccinated. What is needed is more unvaccinated people to get vaccinated and complete both doses (unless receiving Johnson & Johnson single dose). COVID-19 vaccines protect from known variants and prevent illness and death.”

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/COVID19/es/index.php

• Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html

• Questions & Answers About COVID-19 Vaccines | The Ad Council (getvaccineanswers.org).