ADOT: Traffic backed up due to crash on 89A

Traffic on Highway 89A and many roadways leading to it have been affected by a multiple-vehicle crash Friday, July 9, on 89A.

Authorities have closed much of 89A because of the crash, which early reports are stating is a double-fatal.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reports the closure/crash began at about 7:45 a.m.

Avoid the area; Highway 69, Prescott Lakes Parkway and Yavpe Connector are recommended alternatives, though the Parkway also is experiencing congestion.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for updates.