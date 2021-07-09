OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 09
ADOT: Traffic backed up due to crash on 89A

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 9, 2021 10:05 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 89A and many roadways leading to it have been affected by a multiple-vehicle crash Friday, July 9, on 89A.

Authorities have closed much of 89A because of the crash, which early reports are stating is a double-fatal.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reports the closure/crash began at about 7:45 a.m.

Avoid the area; Highway 69, Prescott Lakes Parkway and Yavpe Connector are recommended alternatives, though the Parkway also is experiencing congestion.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for updates.

photo

Highway 89A between Highway 89 and Prescott Valley is closed for most traffic due to a crash. (ADOT)

