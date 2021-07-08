Obituary: Elizabeth May Beacock Arlaud
Elizabeth May Beacock Arlaud, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, entered eternal life on June 11, 2021. Elizabeth was born in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 31, 1925, to Forrest and Julia Beacock. She was raised in Pomona California, and attended school in Pomona California.
Elizabeth (Betty) married Carl Frederick Arlaud on Jan. 21, 1948, in Yokohama, Japan. They were married for 73 years. They lived in Japan, Kentucky, Germany and Kansas while Carl was in the military.
Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, Carl, who passed in 2006. She is survived by her children, Rick Arlaud, David Arlaud (Christine), Dorene Arlaud and Clint Arlaud; her grandchildren, Kathy Lynn, Richard Lee, Robert Carl, Bryan Lee Arlaud, Mindy Elizabeth Arlaud, and Renee Canton; and her great grandchildren, Christine Poole, Tyler and Ethan Arlaud and Wynston and Abbie.
Carl and Betty will be interned together at the VA cemetery in Prescott, with full military honors. Forever in our hearts, we will always be thankful for Elizabeth’s compassionate heart, the love for her children, strong Christian faith and deep love and loyalty to Carl.
Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Prescott Valley, on July 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. VA memorial will be held on July 15, 2021, at 1 p.m., in Prescott.
Information was provided by Hampton Funeral Home.
