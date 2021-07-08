OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22 — Day 9: Woman sought on probation-violation warrant after drug charge convictions

Jendayi Aminah McMillian. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Jendayi Aminah McMillian. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 8, 2021 7:12 p.m.

It is day nine of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Jendayi Aminah McMillian. On Feb. 19, 2015, the vehicle McMillian was a passenger in was pulled over by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy on Interstate 40 at milepost 138 for failing to maintain a single lane and weaving repeatedly.

Upon being contacted, the driver and McMillian gave many conflicting statements, stories with no details and obvious nervousness about what would be expected during a normal traffic stop. Because of this, the deputy believed the occupants of the vehicle may have been involved in criminal activity.

The driver agreed to let the deputy search the vehicle, and a large quantity of heroin was discovered. Jackson and McMillian were arrested and charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McMillian was convicted, but has violated her probation. She now has a nationwide extraditable no-bond probation-violation warrant. McMillian is described as a 27-year-old African American female, 5-6, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in the 4700 block of Rush Springs Drive Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anyone providing information leading to McMillian’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Catch 22 — Day 16: Convicted drug dealer wanted on probation violation in Yavapai County
Catch 22 — Day 12: Authorities search for 44-year-old man wanted for narcotics possession
YCSO: Prescott Valley woman arrested on probation warrant in San Diego
Catch 22 — Day 8: Authorities seek fugitive woman on parole violation for narcotics possession
YCSO: Prescott fugitive who gave drugs to students arrested in Florida
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries