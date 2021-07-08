Catch 22 — Day 9: Woman sought on probation-violation warrant after drug charge convictions
It is day nine of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Jendayi Aminah McMillian. On Feb. 19, 2015, the vehicle McMillian was a passenger in was pulled over by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy on Interstate 40 at milepost 138 for failing to maintain a single lane and weaving repeatedly.
Upon being contacted, the driver and McMillian gave many conflicting statements, stories with no details and obvious nervousness about what would be expected during a normal traffic stop. Because of this, the deputy believed the occupants of the vehicle may have been involved in criminal activity.
The driver agreed to let the deputy search the vehicle, and a large quantity of heroin was discovered. Jackson and McMillian were arrested and charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McMillian was convicted, but has violated her probation. She now has a nationwide extraditable no-bond probation-violation warrant. McMillian is described as a 27-year-old African American female, 5-6, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in the 4700 block of Rush Springs Drive Las Vegas, Nevada.
Anyone providing information leading to McMillian’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
