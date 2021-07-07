PVPD to celebrate 6th annual Coffee with a Cop at Sally B’s
The Prescott Valley Police Department invites the community to celebrate its sixth annual Coffee with a Cop event on Tuesday, July 13, at Sally B’s Café, which is where it all began in 2016, according to a news release.
The restaurant is located at 7680 E. State Route 69 next to the Safeway Grocery Store. The time is from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and the coffee is free. Coffee with a Cop is a monthly opportunity for town residents to interact with police officers in a casual, non-threatening, friendly environment.
Below are future Coffee with a Cop dates for those who’d like to plan ahead:
• Friday, Aug. 13, at Back Burner Family Restaurant, 8400 East Long Mesa Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Blue Hills Café, 12262 Bradshaw Mountain Road from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Casa Perez Family Mexican Restaurant, 3088 North Glassford Hill Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Jen’s Seventh Avenue Café, 6800 State Route 69 Frontage Road, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
• Friday, Dec. 17 at Leff-T’s Steak House and Grill, 150 South State Route 69, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 PM.
The Prescott Valley Police Department expresses appreciation to all the restaurants who have offered free coffee, the news media for publicizing these events, and the residents who have participated.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
