Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 07
Prescott National Forest reopens to public entry; Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain

Forests in the Yavapai County and Coconino County areas are reopening this week. (Felicia Fonseca/AP)

Originally Published: July 7, 2021 9:25 a.m.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, the Prescott National Forest rescinded the full forest closure in coordination with neighboring forests. Stage II Fire Restrictions including shooting restrictions will remain in effect.

In addition, a fire area closure remains in place for the areas of the Rafael and Tiger fires.

Recreation personnel ask for patience as they work to remove gates, locks, signage and barriers throughout the coming days. All developed recreation sites on the Verde Ranger District will be open Thursday by 8 a.m. On the Bradshaw Ranger District all day-use and dispersed camping sites will be open today and developed family and group campgrounds will open on Friday, July 9, at noon.

While the forest-wide closure will be lifted, specific closures around the Rafael and Tiger fires will be in effect. To view the Fire Emergency Closures, please visit the Alerts & Notices at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/prescott/alerts-notices.

Stage II fire restrictions prohibit the following:

1 - Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.

2 - Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

3 - Welding, or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

4 - Operating a chainsaw or other equipment operated by an internal combustion engine between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5 - Discharging a firearm, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations.

Exemptions to the restrictions include the following:

1 - Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this order.

2 - Persons using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels.

3 - Persons operating generators with an approved spark arresting device in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

4 - Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

For information on the Prescott National Forest, check out the Prescott NF website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

