Obituary: Michael Harold Carter Sr.

Michael Harold Carter Sr. died on June 20, 2021, at his home in Dewey-Humboldt, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born on July 8, 1948, in Stockton, California. Mike attended Tracy High School where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball and tennis. After graduating from Tracy High in 1966, Mike immediately followed in his late father’s and beloved uncle, Bernard Carter’s footsteps working as a conductor/brakeman for Southern Pacific Railroad out of Tracy and Oakland. Mike was injured on the job and retired in 1980.

Upon retiring from Southern Pacific Railroad, Mike pivoted to attend college and pursue a career in public service. He enrolled at San Joaquin Delta College and received an AA degree in 1982. In 1985, Mike completed his B.S degree in Recreation Administration (with National Honors) at California State University, Hayward. In 1986, Mike achieved an MS degree in Counseling and Mental Health at CSU Hayward. During the college years, Mike was self-employed as a self-taught professional sports photographer doing business as Carter Photo. Throughout that time he also grew an unwavering passion for writing; as a hobby, for articles and grants. Mike covered a wide array of sporting events, including local youth sports and Bay Area college and professional teams. Mike was then also coaching Tracy youth baseball (Babe Ruth) and basketball teams (Panthers - 1982 final season, 46 wins and 19 losses). Leading many youth teams to championships and record breaking season winning percentages. Mike also sponsored many youth sports and adult softball teams under the Carter Photo banner.

In 1987, Mike began a fulfilling 17-year career with the City of Tracy. Mike moved up the ranks in various departments and positions and eventually retired as a Department Manager of the Parks and Community Services Department. Mike was very active in the California Parks and Recreation Society at both a district and state level. He was involved in many City of Tracy projects and helped design and plan the City of Tracy Sports Complex. Mike was instrumental in the development of nearly 50 community parks during his tenure as the population of Tracy grew from 20,000 to over 90,000. Mike was extremely proud of this work and his association with his professional colleagues at the City of Tracy, many of whom remained his lifelong friends.

Mike spent countless hours volunteering for community causes and nonprofit ventures. Mike was a member of the local Breakfast Lions Club, Tracy Golf and Country Club, Tracy Civic Athletic Club, and various professional organizations on which he held board positions. He was a small town guy at heart and he loved his hometown of Tracy. Regardless of where he traveled or where he lived, Mike was an unapologetic ambassador for his hometown.

In his leisure, Mike played a lot of golf both at home and while traveling throughout California, Arizona and Nevada with his TG&CC buddies until recurring hip injuries sidelined him in 2008. Mike moved briefly to Virginia to be near his daughter and granddaughter. In 2009, Mike moved to Northern Arizona where he lived until his death. Over the past 10 years, Mike spent his time volunteering for the Town of Chino Valley, Arizona, hiking the Arizona trails with his dogs, rose gardening, landscaping his country homes in Chino Valley and Prescott Valley, Arizona, and helping out his neighbors who could tolerate his sometimes biting sense of humor. Shortly after the onset of the pandemic, Mike was diagnosed with cancer. As was his nature, Mike quietly set about to beat the challenge and kept up a positive message for his family who could not then travel to be with him (and his wife Wendy) during this most difficult period. It was a bittersweet blessing that the Covid travel restrictions were lifted in time for Mike’s immediate family to visit with him in Arizona before he passed.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, William (Bill) and Viola Carter; his sister, Florence (Pinkie) Carter Phillips; his nephew, Stewart (Stuie) Phillips, and his loving dog, Woody. He is survived by his wife and unrelenting caretaker, Wendy “bunny” Glasco; his son, Michael Carter Jr.; daughter, Michelle Gough (spouse: Steven Gough); granddaughter, Kylie De Atley (spouse: Nathan De Atley); his great grandson, Hudson De Atley, who he met in his final days, his soon arriving great granddaughter, Bentley De Atley, and various nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. He said it many times, “I had a good life”

A Tracy memorial service is being planned by the family on July 31, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1610 East St. Tracy, CA 95376.

Information was provided by the family.