Church News: July 8, 2021

Aglow Prescott Lighthouse invites you to our meeting July 10, Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are pleased to have Esther Rose and Rich Neal from Freedom Tents. Their hearts are to take God’s presence, love, healing, salvation, and true freedom to the hurting.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Shabbat Mattot/Masei Saturday, July 10, also observing Rosh Chodesh Av. Ninth of Av fast starts July 17 eve. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses oaths, land, inheritance. 5781 calendars, cotton masks free upon request. Want services/ discussions? Call to arrange/details: Consultations, discussions by phone, online, email, poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Vaccinate! Be safe!

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person the 7th Sunday after Pentecost, 10 a.m. Sunday, July 11. Watch live streaming at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Pastor Bob’s message: “Instructing the Twelve.” Luke 9:1-6.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look, worship services are at 9 and 11 a.m. If vaccinated, no masking or social distancing required. Plan to worship with us. The second and fourth Fridays of each month; a free take out lunch is provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. All of our mid-week activities are currently on summer break. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road and at FirmFoundationPV.org.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to worship each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Per current CDC guidelines, masks are not required for those vaccinated, social distancing is no longer required, and congregational singing has returned. 928-445-4555.

Come to worship at First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley, 2820 N. Pleasant View, at 10:30 a.m. This week, Pastor Terrell will share from Romans 15:1-15, “Let’s Work Together, A Testament of Faith in Action.” Kids’ Preschool Worship and Kidz4Christ (elementary-aged class) will meet in Kid City! www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 11. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Who is Our Neighbor?” Richard Shegog will ask folks to reach inward to establish a personal Identity. Then reach out, and as you reach out, you will impact your neighbor.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Living Free Fellowship — Open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be July 10 at 10 a.m. at The Porch. Information: email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — Join us for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks optional. Service also available on Facebook. We are a small and warm fellowship and you will be welcome. Our food pantry is open to the public 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com — Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prayer Pizza and Praise at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road — July 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., join us as we for pray for all first responders. Pizza and salad will be served. We will share Bible verses and sing praise. Call 928-445-8008 to reserve.

Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. A timeless faith for a modern world! Service starts at 930. prescottorthodox.com.

Welcome to Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship — Join us July 11 for a recorded service: “Radical Welcome.” Our speaker is Zr. Alex Kapitan, a lay community minister, a queer and trans lifelong UU, co-leader of the Transforming Hearts Collective and co-creator of the online course Transgender Inclusion in Congregations. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is meeting now with no masks or reservations required. Service begins at 10:15 a.m. at 8944 East Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Look forward to seeing you there and tell your friends and neighbors!

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all for worship. Information and weekly Epistle online at slecp.org or call 928-778-4499. VBS coming in July, please register and volunteer to help. Food Pantry continues to serve; donations dropped off Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; Fridays open, 9 a.m. to noon for pickup. Helping Hands.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

The Salvation Army in downtown Prescott is continuing its series on “Feasts and Festivals of the Lord.” Every Sunday we have Adult Bible Study and Children’s Sunday School at 9:30. Church services follow at 11. Everyone is welcome. Come join us for a time of praise, worship and God’s Word.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533 — Welcome back, Pastor Mike. Sunday’s theme is “Appearances Are Deceiving.” Deacon Dan will serve as Liturgist. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at the lessons; 4 p.m. Tuesdays: “Life of Jesus” – Miracles class. Come, be blessed!

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in-person/online at 8:45/10:30 a.m. Coffee and donuts available pre-service. Pastor Matt begins new series, “All In — The Christ: What does it mean to be joined to the church?” It means we are joined to Christ through His saving work. Adult/Children’s Sunday School available. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — Join us as we continue our series: “Summer at the Movies.” Biblical truths and principles will be shared and demonstrated through some of the most well-known movies. Services are Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10:10 a.m. Kid’s church is offered every Sunday at 10:10. Visit www.mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, July 9, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in-person or on Zoom. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley — Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical Service/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Blended Service/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome, please join us! Shepherd’s table open: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry!

Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott now has live Sunday worship open to the public. Masks are worn and physical distancing is observed (reservations are suggested, 928-445-4536). We are still streaming our services each Sunday on our YouTube Channel (AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott) at 10 a.m.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.