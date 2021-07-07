Catch 22 — Day 8: Chino Valley man previously convicted of sexual abuse sought after violating probation
It’s Day 8 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today, law enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Kevin Kristopher Segaye.
On Aug. 1, 2011, Segaye was at the victim’s home in the 1600 Block of State Route 89 in Chino Valley visiting with the victim’s husband. Later that evening, the victim went into her bathroom and Segaye followed her uninvited.
Segaye assaulted the victim by pinning her to the bathroom sink not allowing her to escape and fondled her repeatedly. The victim’s husband then came and ordered Segaye to leave multiple times. Segaye refused, and continued to assault the victim. It wasn’t until the victim’s husband grabbed a knife and threatened Segaye that he finally left.
Segaye was arrested and convicted of unlawful imprisonment, sexual abuse and criminal trespass. He was later placed on probation, and has since violated his probation. He now has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond.
Segaye is described as a 34-year-old Native American male, 5-11, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 1500 block of South State Route 89 in Chino Valley.
If you provide information leading to Segaye’s arrest, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit at tip a www.yavapaisw.com. All calls are completely anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
