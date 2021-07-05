OFFERS
Tiger Fire nears 12,000 acres burned; coming dry conditions won't help

The view from the Horsethief Lookout on July 5, 2021. (Inciweb)

Originally Published: July 6, 2021 8:44 a.m.

The Tiger Fire continues to burn on its north and west perimeters, and has neared 12,000 acres.

The Prescott National Forest reports Tuesday morning, July 6, the public can call 928-925-1111 or email 2021.tiger@firenet.gov for information.

The lightning-caused fire remains zero-percent contained, about 11 miles east of Crown King. It started June 30 at about 3:45 p.m.

ANNOUNCEMENT

A Facebook Live community meeting is set for Tuesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. with the IC and Operations, Prescott National Forest Facebook Page.

The Tiger Fire remains active particularly on the north and west perimeters. Crews continue to hold and enhance firelines on the south and east sides of the fire. Direct suppression activities on the western flank of the fire may not occur until it moves out of the wilderness and onto more favorable terrain. Protection of life is the highest priority.

Fire behavior may increase over the next two to three days as forecasted relative humidity decreases. Scouting, planning and structure assessments continue in Black Canyon City, identifying structures at risk and their protection. Crews continue developing containment strategies, preparing for potential burnouts from control lines along roads and other features as well as continuing structure protection plans in Horsethief Basin and other areas of the fire.

Access into the Castle Creek Wilderness is limited by the steep terrain making it unsafe for firefighters to engage the fire directly at its edge. Fire managers are being strategic on the placement of firefighting resources to ensure safe ingress/egress.

WEATHER

Forecasts indicate a drying trend over the next few days, which will increase fire activity.

EVACUATIONS

At this time, the communities of Crown King, Cleator and portions of Black Canyon City are in “READY” status; Lorena Gulch Cabins have been “SET” status; and Horsethief Basin is in “GO” status in accordance with Arizona’s Ready-Set-Go Program. Visit https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go.

Ensure your family is prepared by signing up for Yavapai County Sheriff’s Code Red notifications at https://www.ycsoaz.gov/community/Emergency-Preparedness/Emergency-Notification-System.

CLOSURES

The Prescott National Forest has implemented a full forest closure, as have all the adjacent national forests. More information is available on the Prescott National Forest website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott and the websites of the other national forests in Arizona.

The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the Tiger Fire remains in place. Unofficial drone/UAV activity is not allowed in the restricted Tiger Fire area. “If you fly, we can’t”.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS

For fire restriction information around Arizona, visit https://wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

