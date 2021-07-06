Prescott City Council ballots to be mailed to registered voters today

With the Prescott Mayor’s position and three City Council seats to be filled, primary ballots will be mailed on Wednesday, July 7, to registered voters within the city.

The ballots for the city’s Aug. 3 primary will include two mayoral candidates — incumbent Mayor Greg Mengarelli and current City Councilman Phil Goode.

In addition, the ballots will list six candidates for three council vacancies. Running for the three seats are incumbent Councilman Steve Blair and candidates Jessica Hall, Jim Lamerson, Brandon Montoya, Eric Moore and Grant Quezada.

The three council seats up for election are currently held by Blair, Mayor Pro Tem Alexa Scholl, who chose not to run for re-election, and Goode, who is running for mayor.

The mayor’s race is for a two-year term, while the council race is for three four-year terms.

HOME RULE OPTION

Along with the mayor and council decisions, the ballot also will include a question on whether the city should extend its Home Rule option, which allows for an alternative expenditure limitation.

The Home Rule Option comes up for a vote every four years, and Prescott voters have approved the option in elections in 1989, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017.

REGISTERED VOTERS

Yavapai County Registrar of Voters Laurin Custis reported on Tuesday, July 6, that ballots were ready to be mailed and would go out on Wednesday.

All 34,590 of the city ballots will be mailed that day, Custis said. They will go to every registered voter within Prescott city limits.

The number of registered voters for 2021 is up from the 30,129 voters that were registered for the last Prescott city election in 2019.

While the ballots will go to registered voters in the city, Custis noted that they will not go to people who live outside city limits but have a Prescott address. She noted that her department often fields questions from people who believe they should be able to vote in Prescott city elections.

“You have to live within the city boundaries,” Custis said, noting that “just because you have a Prescott address” does not always mean residents are within city limits.

RETURNING THE BALLOTS

Custis said registered voters likely would begin getting their ballots in the mail by about Saturday, July 10, or Monday, July 12.

They then will have about two weeks to return their ballots by mail.

“The last day we suggest mailing them back is July 27,” — one week prior to the Aug. 3 primary, Custis said.

Voters can also choose to cast their ballots in the drop boxes that are available. Custis said a 24-hour drop box is available at the Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St., Prescott. Another drop box is available during business hours at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

Also on Wednesday, ballots will be mailed to registered voters in the Town of Dewey-Humboldt, Custis said, adding that a 24-hour drop box is available at Dewey-Humboldt Town Hall, 2735 S. Highway 69, Dewey.

By casting their ballots at the drop boxes rather than through the mail, Custis said voters would save the county about 62 cents per ballot in mailing costs.

After July 27, any remaining ballots need to be dropped off rather than mailed, in order to ensure that they arrive in time for the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, deadline.

EARLY VOTING

Wednesday, July 7, also marks the first day of early voting for people who would rather vote in person than through the mail-in ballots.

Custis said the early voting is convenient for people who might be leaving on vacation before they receive their ballot in the mail, or for those who lose or spoil their mailed ballot.

A news release from the office of Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman states that the in-person early voting will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, for voters in the City of Prescott primary, as well as the Town of Dewey-Humboldt recall election. Early voters are asked to visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office in room 228 at 1015 Fair St., Prescott. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until 7 p.m., Aug. 3.

Other points for voters to remember include:

• The last day for voters to request that a ballot be mailed to them is Friday, July 23.

• Registered voters who have not received their ballots by Friday, July 16, are asked to call the Recorder’s Office at 928-771-3248.

• Hoffman’s office reminds voters to be sure to sign their affidavit envelope in their original handwriting.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.