Obituary: Robert ‘Andy’ Anderson
Andy was born September 5, 1936 in West New York, N.J. to Elna and Carl Anderson. He graduated from Teaneck High School, N.J. and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Maureen Fitzhenry) Anderson; sons, Michael (Cathryn), Kevin, Robert (Sherri), Christopher, and daughter, Cathleen; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, and brother, Carl (Jean). He was previously married to Ellen (Madden) and Rosemarie (Spillane); both deceased.
He worked as an Electrician for IBEW; Local 164 in New Jersey; then moved to Arizona, and enjoyed traveling around the U.S. He was a member of VASA, a Swedish-American organization for over 40 years and served as Treasurer of Scandia Lodge and the Arizona District for several years.
Sadly, he passed away June 25, 2021, and was met in Heaven by members of his family who proceeded him. Andy was fondly known for his love of eagles.
He deeply loved his family, his country, and his Swedish heritage.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 Rosary 10:30 a.m., Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m., at Saint Catherine’s Laboure Catholic Church , 2062 N State Route 89, Chino Valley, Arizona, 86323.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
