Adoption Spotlight: Royalette
Originally Published: July 6, 2021 7:16 p.m.
Royalette is a happy girl who loves music and sings along to her favorite songs. She also enjoys spending time in the pool! A smart and well-behaved girl, she enjoys school and is quick to pick up on directions at home or in the classroom. Get to know Royalette and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
