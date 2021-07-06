Adoption Spotlight: Roy

There’s a mathematical precision that comes with getting to the highest levels of video games, and whip-smart Roy is a true master at it. A strong student – especially in math and science — he plans to apply his talents in college and become a hardware/software engineer. Roy has a soft side, too – he’s an animal lover who is especially passionate about horses and dogs. Get to know Roy and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.

