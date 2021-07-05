Prescott Valley families can apply for laptops, internet access through Emergency Connectivity Fund

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent John Pothast announced last week that district families who need laptops and internet access can receive money to afford a computer to be used at home and a hotspot with services, according to a news release.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund is available to assist those who may have limited access to technology. To obtain the funds, as many students and families as are in need must fill out a survey that will then enable the district to make those purchases. Visit HUSD’s website to fill out the survey at https://www.humboldtunified.com/apps/news/show_news.jsp?REC_ID=729730&id=0. The survey link on the HUSD website news and announcements page is near the bottom of the page.

“Please note that HUSD is planning on having in-person learning for the upcoming school year, and access to laptops and the internet at home can be an important part of learning for students and families,” Pothast said in the announcement.

This funding is through the Federal Communications Commission.