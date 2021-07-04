OFFERS
Catch 22 — Day 5: Woman sought on probation violations on burglary, drug charges

Lisa Marie Belmares (YCSO/Courtesy)

Lisa Marie Belmares (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 4, 2021 6 p.m.

It’s day five of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today law enforcement is asking the public’s help in locating fugitive Lisa Marie Belmares. Between June and September of 2017, Belmares began burglarizing the victim’s residence in the 5200 block of Bice Road in Rimrock.

Belmares, who was known to the victim, stole two pieces of jewelry, multiple rifles and shotguns, a welder, a chain saw and a guitar. The total loss to the victim was approximately $8,500. Belmares then sold many of the items or traded them for drugs.

photo

(YCSO/Courtesy)

In April of 2019, Belmares and an accomplice entered a separate victim’s home on Zachary Lane in Camp Verde. The victim was disabled and had asked them to help him assemble a bed frame. Belmares went into the house taking the victim’s .25 auto pistol he had in his room.

Belmares was convicted in both these cases, but has since been released on probation. She is currently wanted on three separate probation violation warrants, two from the above cases and one from a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. She is described as a 50-year-old white female, 5 feet, 8 inches, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has multiple tattoos on her left arm. Her last known address is on Bice Road in Camp Verde.

If you provide information leading to Belmares’ arrest, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. Remember, all calls are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

