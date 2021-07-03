Safe Exchange Zone established in Prescott Valley Police Department parking lot
Law enforcement shares how to stay safe during exchanges
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 3, 2021 6:51 p.m.
Most Read
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Update: Rafael Fire tops 62,000 acres; 11% contained
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
- Update: Rafael Fire spreads to 53,664 acres; now 11% contained
- Fire ban in Yavapai County underway
- Need2Know: Goodwill building new store, donation center in Prescott; Former Willow Creek Restaurant property in escrow, Realtor says; Access road north of Commerce Drive paved for future Hidden Hills
- Detours, street closures will be in place for Frontier Days Parade and Fourth of July fireworks
- Quad City residents seeing, smelling smoke from Rafael Fire
- Prescott National Forest still closed but some lakes, forest roads remain accessible
- Update: Tiger Fire near Crown King grows to 5,500 acres
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Fatal rollover collision closes Glassford Hill Road Sunday night
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Rafael Fire explodes to 20,000 acres in Yavapai County; YCSO gives Paulden ‘set’ evacuation status for Silent Fire
- Game-trail cameras outlawed by Arizona Game and Fish Commission
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 6, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: