Obituary: Richard Carl De Vault

Richard Carl De Vault was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado on June 16, 1940 and passed away in Prescott Valley, Arizona on March 13, 2021. He was married for 46 years to his loving wife, Sydonia, and together they raised three children before her passing in 2009.

He was a Master Chief in the Navy and had a twenty-four year military career. In 1989, he and Sydonia left San Diego, California and moved to Prescott Valley, where both worked in the school districts. He was active in community organizations and was a past Master of Chula Vista Masonic Lodge in CA and a past Worthy Patron of Golden Rule Chapter Order of Eastern Star. In 2014, Dick was installed Grand Marshal for the Grand Chapter of Eastern Star in AZ. He also enjoyed being part of the Order of the Amaranth and the American Legion. Dick loved gardening, making DVD movies for special occasions, and entertaining. He will be remembered for his kindness and humor.

Dick is survived by his three children, Roy De Vault, Pamela Robles, Mark De Vault and his four grandchildren, Madeleine De Vault, Bernadette De Vault, Christopher De Vault and Nicholas Robles, all from San Diego, California.

Dick’s Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Prescott Valley.

Information was provided by the family.