Obituary: Richard Carl De Vault
Richard Carl De Vault was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado on June 16, 1940 and passed away in Prescott Valley, Arizona on March 13, 2021. He was married for 46 years to his loving wife, Sydonia, and together they raised three children before her passing in 2009.
He was a Master Chief in the Navy and had a twenty-four year military career. In 1989, he and Sydonia left San Diego, California and moved to Prescott Valley, where both worked in the school districts. He was active in community organizations and was a past Master of Chula Vista Masonic Lodge in CA and a past Worthy Patron of Golden Rule Chapter Order of Eastern Star. In 2014, Dick was installed Grand Marshal for the Grand Chapter of Eastern Star in AZ. He also enjoyed being part of the Order of the Amaranth and the American Legion. Dick loved gardening, making DVD movies for special occasions, and entertaining. He will be remembered for his kindness and humor.
Dick is survived by his three children, Roy De Vault, Pamela Robles, Mark De Vault and his four grandchildren, Madeleine De Vault, Bernadette De Vault, Christopher De Vault and Nicholas Robles, all from San Diego, California.
Dick’s Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Prescott Valley.
Information was provided by the family.
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Update: Rafael Fire tops 62,000 acres; 11% contained
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
- Update: Rafael Fire spreads to 53,664 acres; now 11% contained
- Fire ban in Yavapai County underway
- Need2Know: Goodwill building new store, donation center in Prescott; Former Willow Creek Restaurant property in escrow, Realtor says; Access road north of Commerce Drive paved for future Hidden Hills
- Detours, street closures will be in place for Frontier Days Parade and Fourth of July fireworks
- Quad City residents seeing, smelling smoke from Rafael Fire
- Prescott National Forest still closed but some lakes, forest roads remain accessible
- Update: Tiger Fire near Crown King grows to 5,500 acres
- Distressed hiker succumbs to heat on Watson Circle Trail on Saturday
- Prescott-based Espire Sports buys Sears building at Gateway Mall for pickleball complex
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- 62 dogs rescued from Prescott home by animal control
- Fatal rollover collision closes Glassford Hill Road Sunday night
- Update: Rafael Fire increases to 36,143 acres; still 0% contained
- Firefighters respond to 3 new lightning-caused fires on the Prescott National Forest
- Rafael Fire explodes to 20,000 acres in Yavapai County; YCSO gives Paulden ‘set’ evacuation status for Silent Fire
- Game-trail cameras outlawed by Arizona Game and Fish Commission
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 6, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: