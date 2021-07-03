OFFERS
Obituary: Leonard E. ‘Sparky’ Thornton

Originally Published: July 3, 2021 4:21 p.m.

Leonard E. “Sparky” Thornton, age 91, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away June 28, 2021 at Highgate Assisted Living. He was born Oct. 23, 1929 in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Barnard and Pansy Thornton. Being a second-generation Arizona native, he loved Arizona and never wanted to leave.

He joined the Marines when he was 17 and served in China for 20 months. He provided for his family as a Union Plumber, for over 35 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was an outstanding builder of RC model planes, using plans to build the planes from scratch. He belonged to the Chino Valley Model Aviators for the past 19 years.

Leonard loved his family very much and talked and bragged about them often. He is preceded in death by his wife, Neta and his son, David. He is survived by his sons, Mike (Cheryl) and Skip (Pete) Thornton; his daughters, Susan (Gene) Bennett and Linda (Charlie) Cook; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

Leonard was a Christian and talked often of going home to Heaven to see his beloved wife, Neta and seeing his Savior, Jesus.

Services will be held on July 10, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, in Prescott Valley and burial will take place at 11:30 a.m., at the Humboldt Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

