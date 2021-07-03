OFFERS
Obituary: Jennifer Lynn Oriet

Originally Published: July 3, 2021 4:29 p.m.

Jennifer Lynn Oriet, 69 years of Prescott Valley, AZ, passed away on June 15, 2021 at Banner Hospital Phoenix, AZ. Born to James Brewster Gere III and Betty Hallam Gere on April 11, 1952 in Newburgh, New York. Jennifer attended and graduated from Prescott High School in 1971, and also attended and graduated from Prescott Beauty College in 1978.

Jennifer, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was a caring homemaker who enjoyed, sewing, cooking, hiking, butterflies, humming birds, and of observing nature, and collecting sea shells.

Survived by her husband, Anthony Lee Oriet; her sons, Walter Anthony (Tony) Oriet and Kipp Lawrence Oriet; her grandchildren, Michael, Scott, Jesamyn, Anthony, Bryan, Marrisa and Ashlynn; her mother-in law, Mary Lynn Oriet-Knapp; her sisters, Susan Carter-Gere (Keith), and Karen Gere; her brother, Christopher Gere (Joyice), and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents James Brewster Gere III and Betty Hallam Gere; fathers-in-law, Leaurad Anthony Oriet and Carl B. Knapp; brother-in-law, Mark Kent Oriet and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Lynn Oriet-Ream. Memorial services to be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69 Prescott Valley, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Stepping Stones Agencies 2651 Industrial Way, Suite A Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 or steppingstonesaz.org.

