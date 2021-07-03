OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Eugene P. Feist

Eugene P. Feist

Eugene P. Feist

Originally Published: July 3, 2021 4:13 p.m.

Eugene P. Feist (LCDR. USN, Ret.), born Nov. 5, 1934 in Velva, North Dakota, died on June 27, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.

Gene is survived by his wife, Mary and two children, Margo Christensen (Brad), of Prescott, AZ, and Paul Feist of Eureka, CA, and two granddaughters, Savannah McReynolds and Sierra Christensen. He is predeceased by his parents, Joe and Ruth (Olson) Feist; his sisters, Phyllis Kriese and Marcella Ramsbacher, and is survived by his sister, Ramona, and brothers, Neal, Donovan and Curtis, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Following graduation as Salutatorian of the Class of 1952 from Velva High School (his brother, Neal was Valedictorian), Gene enlisted in the United States Navy and went on to serve with distinction for 25 years. During that time, he completed College (Minot State), Officer’s Candidate School, became a U.S. Navy pilot (F-8 Crusader jets), and earned his Master’s Degree in Nuclear Physics. Following several tours in the West Pacific, during the Viet Nam conflict, aboard aircraft carriers, he received orders to teach Physics and Math at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he met his wife, Mary, and they married on July 27, 1968.

After retiring from the Navy in 1977, Gene and his family moved to Eureka, CA where they lived until 2013. He taught High School Physics and Mathematics at St. Bernard Academy for 25 years and maintained the computer lab there and at Pacific Union School in Arcata, CA, until he retired in 2001.

Gene and Mary moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 2013, and have enjoyed being close to family and friends. Until the onset of COVID-19 and the advancement of Parkinson’s Disease, they both enjoyed traveling abroad and to many family reunions in various parts of the country and were so happy to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends in 2018.

The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent, kind and compassionate care of Gene during his time there.

Gene’s wish is for no funeral service and for his ashes be scattered on the property where he was born. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to St. Bernard Academy, 222 Dollison St., Eureka, CA 95501.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Gene’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Commander Robert Lee Hughes, Sr.
Obituary Notice: LCDR Bruce Edwin Talcott
Obituary: Vernon E. O'Riley
Obituary: James Neil Enabnit
Obituary: Eugene L. (Gene) Fox

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries