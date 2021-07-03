Obituary: Donald Lee Reeves Jr.

The family of Donald Lee Reeves Jr. respectfully report the passing of their brother, father, uncle and grandfather on June 12, 2021. Don died of an aneurysm awaiting surgery. Donald Lee Reeves Jr. was born Dec. 5, 1953 in Hawthorne, California.

A 1971 graduate of Phineas Banning High School in Wilmington California, Don, because of his size, stood out to the football coaches. Like his father before him, he lettered in football and played with teammates who would later play in the NFL.

At the height of the Vietnam War, Don’s lottery number indicated that he would likely be drafted into the Army. Not wanting the life of any Army grunt Don joined the Navy where he worked in ordinance on the USS Ranger, an aircraft carrier doing bombing missions off the coast of Vietnam. After his discharge from the Navy, Don moved to the San Diego area where he completed his Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts.

Don would make his home in San Diego where he met and married Sheryl (Sheri) Anderson, mother of Ricky King and Tammy Anderson in 1982. Sheri was his lover, his wife and his best friend in life before her passing in 2002.

Running a successful long-haul moving business kept Don on the road for weeks at a time. He dissolved the business in 2001 to get off the road and spend more time with Sheri whose health was failing. Through their married life Don and Sheri dabbled in other business pursuits including raising chinchillas, a Christmas tree lot and a diesel truck repair shop.

Don joined the U.S. Post Office in 2001, as a local truck driver and retired in 2016 as a Maintenance Supervisor. Upon his retirement he moved to Prescott, Arizona where he reveled in a slower pace, peaceful surroundings and the seasonal changes inherent to the region. Bored in retirement and being a lifelong motorcycle rider he joined the Arizona Road Riders Association, motoring weekly with his friends and neighbors. Don was a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity Re Store in Prescott, where the staff stated: “He will be so missed by both coworkers and customers.” Don was also an Oath Keeper, patriot and defender of the Constitution.

Don is predeceased by his father, Donald Lee Reeves Sr.; mother, Emma Marie Reeves; his wife, Sheryl Anderson Reeves; daughter, Tammy Anderson Radi and brother, Paul Lee Reeves. Don is survived by son, Ricky King of Hemet, CA; stepmother, Barbara Reeves of Carson, CA; Don Sr’s. widow, Judith Pepper Reeves of Carson, CA; siblings, Richard Donaldson of Machesney Park, IL; James Reeves of Lake Forest, CA; Alana Preston of Escondido, CA and Cottonwood, AZ, Linda Lopez of Carson, CA, Donna Kennedy of La Mesa, CA, Warren Reeves of Rochford, IL, Dale Reeves of Cuyamacha, CA, Bud Simpkins of NY, Eugene Reeves of CO, Leel Michelle Jones of Ramona, CA, and Christine Pepper Love of Carson, CA. Don is also survived by five grandchildren, Tameriah Anderson, Brandon Anderson, and Blake King, Shaunee King and Spencer King and great grandson, Jason Robert Anthony Anderson. Don is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, Don leaves behind so many extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Don was a committed family man who demonstrated a strong work ethic early in life (delivering papers at the age of 9), and continued modeling such with his children and extended family throughout his life. An avid “do it yourself” guy, Don would much rather do the job himself than bring someone in who would always “charge too much.” He would continually make himself available to family and friends who needed help moving or to assist with home repairs. Don never knew the word “stranger” and was a person who enjoyed helping others.

Don now rests with his maker in Heaven and when our time is up, he will surely be there to greet each and every one of his family and friends. REST IN PEACE dear brother, father, grandfather and uncle until we meet again! You are loved and you will be forever missed.

A private memorial service will be held at the Miramar National Cemetery in La Jolla, California, on July 14, 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Don’s name to the Prescott, Arizona chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

Information was provided by the family.