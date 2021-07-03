Obituary: Donald ‘Don’ Baker

Donald “Don” Baker passed away peacefully at his home on June 2, 2021, after a brief illness. His wife, Ardis and daughter, Lynette were by his side. Don was born on Nov. 22, 1943 in Eureka, MT, to Clarence and Opal Baker.

He grew up with his family in Kalispell, Montana. Don attended Kalispell schools and then graduated from Flathead High School. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, he returned to Bozeman to attend Montana State University. At the age of 37, he began his career in banking in Kalispell, MT, and finally retiring from Wells Fargo in Prescott after 27 years of service.

Don is survived by Ardis, his wife of 53 years; his daughter, Lynette (Zak) Hoyt of Prescott; his grandson, Dorien (Monique) Baker of Nampa, Idaho, and his daughter-in-law, Erica Baker of Henderson, Nevada; his sisters, Bonnie (late Hubert) McKenzie of Snohomish, Washington and Betty (Bruce) Jellison of Somers, Montana, as well as many nieces and nephews; his brother and sisters-in-law, Floyd (Toni) LaBrant, Larry (Nancy) LaBrant and Lois (late Dale) Lauman and his grand and great-grandchildren, Abbigail Baker of Henderson, Nevada, Harlan Hoyt of Prescott, Arizona, Ethan, Audrey and Daniel Baker of Nampa, Idaho. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Opal Baker; his son, Darron Baker; brothers-in-law, Hubert McKenzie and Dale Lauman, as well as many aunts and uncles.

A local service will be held on July 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at Heights Church Prescott, located at 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive, Building H2 in Prescott, AZ.

Thank you to the staff members of Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Dignity Health, Touchmark at The Ranch and Maggie’s Hospice for their incredible compassion and care.

Information was provided by the family.