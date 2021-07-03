Auto theft with shots fired in Prescott Valley; police seeking 2 men

At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3, witnesses observed a possible auto theft from the 6200 block of Cattletrack Drive in Prescott Valley, Prescott Valley Police reported.

Witnesses pursued the vehicle to the area of the 7000 block of Burro. The two suspects exited the vehicle and began to run.

Witnesses chased after the men at which time one displayed a handgun and fired several shots at the victims, according to a news release. The victims were not injured.

The victims retreated and called 911. Prescott Valley Police responded and conducted a search of the area, police said. The stolen vehicle was recovered on the scene.

An additional witness described one of the men being picked up by a newer model silver Chrysler 200 with temporary license plates, the news release states.

The two suspects are described as follows: a white man in his teens or early 20s. The second suspect is described as a black man with longer hair, age teens to early 20s, who had the handgun.

Officers were not able to locate the suspects. There is no reason to believe these suspects present a current threat to the community as all evidence indicates they have fled the area, the news release states.

Should you encounter this vehicle or suspects, do not contact them, and call 911 immediately, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and will be updated as further details are obtained.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

The PVPD can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232 where you can remain anonymous.